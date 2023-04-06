What's open in Winnipeg this Easter weekend

The first long weekend of spring is upon Winnipeggers and despite the snowy weather, there's lots to do around the city.

Here's a rundown of what will be open and closed this Easter weekend.

City services

All City of Winnipeg offices will be closed on Friday and Monday, but the city's 311 service line will still be available.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority office will be closed throughout the weekend but people who need to pay parking tickets can do so online.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday but will return to the regular weekday schedule on Monday.

Garbage and recycling

For those with Monday and Friday as their collection days, garbage and recycling will be collected as normally scheduled.

Animal services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Libraries

All libraries are closed on Good Friday. On Saturday, they will reopen and operate during regular hours, and close again on Sunday.

On Monday, some libraries will be open:

Millennium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, West Kildonan branches open 1-5 p.m.

West End branch open 2-6 p.m.

All other locations will be closed on Monday.

Liquor Marts

All Liquor Marts will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

Shopping malls

Most major malls will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, including St. Vital Centre, Grant Park Shopping Centre, Garden City Shopping Centre and Outlet Collection Winnipeg.

However, CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday. It will be closed Sunday.

Museums and galleries

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Sunday but will be closed on Monday.

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, with free admission during extended hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. as part of First Fridays. On Monday, the museum will be closed.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery — Quamajuq will be closed on Friday and Monday but open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Royal Aviation Museum will be open on Good Friday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday the museum will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During that time they will host an Easter egg hunt.