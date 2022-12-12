1 more teen arrested in connection with out-of-control East St. Paul party

Police have arrested and charged another teenager with mischief following a wild party in East St. Paul, a community north of Winnipeg, during the Halloween weekend.

RCMP arrested a 15-year-old boy from Winnipeg on Thursday, they said in a news release on Monday.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the out-of-control party.

Police started getting calls around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29 about a large party that had moved out into the yard and street at a home on Saddleridge Lane in East St. Paul.

The initial officers reported about 70 people, but it turned out the party was far larger than that, RCMP said last month. The majority of the party-goers were between the ages of 14 up to their early 20s.

Videos of the out-of-control East St. Paul party circulated widely on social media. Some showed people jumping on a police vehicle. (Jordan Jutiz/Instagram)

A number of them swarmed officers, spat on them and shouted racial slurs, then jumped on the cruisers, RCMP said.

Partygoers shattered a windshield on one cruiser, while the roof and hood of another was damaged. Some people in the crowd also launched fireworks at police and the cruisers.

Someone at the party sprayed bear mace in the crowd outside the house, while inside the house, officers saw vandalism from spray paint and evidence of excessive and illegal drug use.

Mounties also intervened in an attempted sexual assault when they saw a teenage girl being dragged into the bush nearby, where two male youths tried to sexually assault her, RCMP have said.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the two youths took off when officers intervened.

No updates have been provided in the sexual assault case.

Anyone with information about those who were at the party is asked to call the Red River North RCMP detachment at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-847 or leave a secure tip online.