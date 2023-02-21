East of the Red Rec Plex cost rises $7M since 2020, now pegged to start construction in 2026

The cost of a new recreation complex in east Winnipeg has gone up $7 million even though shovels won't hit the ground for at least another three years.

A new feasibility study on the East of the Red Rec Plex set the start date for construction in 2026 and estimated it will cost $89.2 million, up from $82.2 million in 2020, the last time the city put a price on the project.

That doesn't bother residents like Michelle Wetton-Salo, who has waited years for the centre, which the city plans to build next to the Transcona Library.

"Even if it costs extra money, I still would love this facility to be built," she said.

"Having lived on the east side my entire life, I continue to see investments by the city on the west side of the city … but here on the east side we don't have a ton of options."

The city hopes to make the new facility a one-stop recreation hub, including a wave pool, waterslide, lap pool, track and gym.

Soil remediation work has already begun at the site — part of the reason the cost increased in the latest update, along with costs to make the building more energy efficient and the need for additional parking now that rapid transit and park 'n ride facilities are no longer planned at the site.

It comes at a time when the population in the area has seen significant growth in recent years.

"This area is really expanding. There's been tons of homes built here in the last 10 or 15 years," said Wetton-Salo.

Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt endorsed then-mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham during the 2022 election "solely" because he promised to expedite the construction of the East of the Red Rec Plex.

"It's a very important project, not just for Transcona, and I want to stress that — it's all of east Winnipeg," Wyatt said in an interview.

When the city completes the Edward Schreyer parkway connecting Chief Peguis Trail in the north and Bishop Grandin Boulevard in the south, it will allow a large number of people to commute to the site, Wyatt said.

The city's latest budget devotes $2 million to completing design work on the project.

Aquatic investments

Current plans call for the city to decommission the Transcona Kinsmen Centennial Pool, although the outdoor Transcona Aquatic Park would remain.

Finance chair Jeff Browaty says the new complex will benefit the whole city.

"We really haven't made investments in aquatics in a long, long time," he said. "The Elmwood Kildonans Pool definitely reaches back about 40 years. The Transcona pool is small and older. This area is experiencing a lot of growth in recent times, and things like swimming are life-saving matters."

Any plans to finance the construction of the pool would need to be approved by council. Browaty hopes the more detailed plans called for in the budget will help negotiate a financing deal with the provincial and federal governments.

Although the city has experienced difficulties hiring for some recreation positions, particularly lifeguards, the chair of the community services committee said he does not expect the city will have difficulty staffing the facility once it's open.

The city launched a program which covers the cost of training lifeguards, and River Heights Coun. John Orlikow said it's received a good response.

"We're going to have to probably do another round of it this year but you know the first group is 60 lifeguards coming through," he said.