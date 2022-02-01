Crews extinguish fire at East Kildonan condo construction site early Tuesday morning, road reopened

It took more than 12 hours, but a massive fire at an under-construction condominium complex near Kildonan East Collegiate was extinguished early Tuesday morning, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon and quickly tore through the four-storey building site at Kimberly Avenue and London Street, spread to nearby buildings and even melted cars.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighting crews cleared the scene at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, but will revisit the area throughout the day to check for hot spots and smouldering debris.

Police also remain at the scene for now, a news release says. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire destroyed not only the construction site, but the parking garage belonging to the neighbouring condo complex.

It also caused significant damage to two neighbouring condo buildings on Kimberly Avenue, where residents are still out of their homes.

It's not yet known when they will be able to return to their suites, the news release says.

The under-construction condominium complex was razed by the fire, which also caused serious damage to two neighbouring buildings. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Kimberly Avenue is now open to traffic, but drivers are advised to use caution as the area may still be slippery despite the use of sand and de-icing agents by the city.