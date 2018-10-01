Early voting for Winnipeg election starts Monday

Winnipeggers who want to get a jump on filling out their ballot for the upcoming civic election will get their first chance starting Monday.

Advance polling stations at city hall and Bell MTS Centre open for early-bird voters at 9 a.m.

The station at city hall will stay open until 4 p.m. while the polls at the arena — located in the skywalk to City Place — will shut down at 3 p.m. Early voting will continue at city hall during weekdays, with the exception of Thanksgiving Monday, until Oct. 19.

The arena station will be open until Wednesday.

The University of Winnipeg will play host to advance polls in the Bulman Centre Multi-Purpose Room Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Other schools including Red River College and the University of Manitoba will hold advance voting starting next week.

Advance polls will be available at Grant Park Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place Shopping Centre and Polo Park Shopping Centre Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week.

Garden City Shopping Centre and St. Vital Shopping Centre will host stations Oct. 12-14.

Early voting will be available at community centres across Winnipeg Oct. 16-18.

Check out the city's election website for a breakdown of the various early voting options and to find the exact times polls are set to open and close.

The 2018 Winnipeg civic election will be held Oct. 24.