Trudeau, Stefanson to make announcement on child care in Manitoba

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson will be joined virtually by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an announcement about child care Thursday morning.

A handful of other provincial and federal elected officials will join the leaders for the 10 a.m. news conference.

CBC Manitoba is live streaming the event here and on CBC Gem.

A year ago the federal government announced Manitoba child-care facilities financially hit by the pandemic would get a cash infusion.

Ottawa provided $4.4 million to the province's COVID-19 response block grant to help 230 regulated, non-profit early learning and child-care facilities make up lost funds.

There is no information yet on what today's announcement will entail.