Trudeau, Stefanson to make announcement on child care in Manitoba
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson will be joined virtually by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an announcement about child care Thursday morning.
CBC Manitoba is live streaming the announcement here and on CBC Gem
A handful of other provincial and federal elected officials will join the leaders for the 10 a.m. news conference.
A year ago the federal government announced Manitoba child-care facilities financially hit by the pandemic would get a cash infusion.
Ottawa provided $4.4 million to the province's COVID-19 response block grant to help 230 regulated, non-profit early learning and child-care facilities make up lost funds.
There is no information yet on what today's announcement will entail.
