Bill containing PST reduction passes one hurdle, but NDP still wants halt to campaign rebate cut

Manitoba's official Opposition is calling the government's bluff on a threat to hold an early election if the bill that includes a promised PST cut does not pass this spring.

The New Democrats voted in favour of the budget bill Tuesday so it could enter the committee stage.

But the Opposition party's approval comes with a caveat: the NDP wants Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservative government to walk back a controversial section of that same bill which would cut campaign rebates for political parties.

The NDP says eliminating the subsidy would make it harder for lower-income people to run for office, because of fear they would carry large campaign debts.

Pallister has said that taxpayers shouldn't reimburse political parties.

NDP can still delay budget bill

If the NDP does not get what it wants, the party can still decide to delay the bill on Wednesday. The Opposition party has the right to hold over a number of bills until the next legislative session in the fall.

The move comes after the NDP recently slowed the bill's progress with tactics such as slowly reading out petitions.

Pallister has suggested that stalling the bill, which follows through on a 2016 campaign promise to cut the provincial sales tax by one percentage point, could be the justification he needs to call an election earlier than the next fixed election date of Oct. 6, 2020.

He said in an interview last week on CBC Manitoba's Information Radio he doesn't want to call an early election but could change his mind if the NDP stalled the bill, which he claimed would prevent the PST cut from happening by July 1.

The NDP says otherwise.

They argue the government's majority means the only way the PST cut can be prevented from coming into effect by July 1 is if Pallister drops the writ before that date, which would cancel all legislation in the process of being passed.

Pallister has previously said the bill doesn't need to become law for the PST to drop to seven per cent.