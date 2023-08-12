81-year-old man missing since Friday: Winnipeg police

Police are concerned for the well-being of an 81-year-old man who was last seen in Winnipeg's Booth neighbourhood Friday morning.

Winnipeg police activated a silver alert for Earle Ellis, who was last seen on Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT, on Saturday. Police issue a silver alert when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Ellis is six feet tall, has a medium build with medium-length grey hair, a grey beard and a moustache.

Ellis might be wearing a brown button-up hospital shirt under a black jacket, pants and white runners, police said.

Anyone with information on Ellis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

