Dynacare blames 'faulty tubes' for some cancelled PCR test results

Many Manitobans who waited in line for PCR COVID-19 tests were disappointed to find out their results had been "cancelled" when they went online to retrieve them.

On Thursday, Central Services Minister Reg Helwer said "the test is not cancelled. It's just moved to another lab for processing," calling it it an "unfortunate use of wording."

However, CBC News has learned some tests were not cancelled due to being moved to another lab, they were spoiled due to leaky tubes.

The province has been struggling to keep up with demand for testing as Omicron cases spike. As of Wednesday, Manitoba still had a backlog of 10,700 specimens according to Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

Dynacare, one of two private labs processing PCR tests, initially repeated the minister's message when asked about cancelled tests.

But when asked directly about the leaky tubes, Dynacare issued the following statement:

"We are currently in the process of recollecting and retesting all samples which were affected by leaking tubes," said Janine Reed, spokesperson for Dynacare.

Reed did not specify the number of tests that are being redone.

Central Services Reg Helwer has declined to comment on the leaky tubes. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Helwer declined to comment on the leaky tubes that resulted in cancelled results.

An unnamed spokesperson from the Department of Health provided additional explanation about some of the samples marked cancelled:

"The term 'cancelled' is an internal reassignment code that is showing on some records due to a systems error. All test specimens with this cancelled code are being processed. The province will also be looking into recent claims about leaking tubes as we become advised of them from our partners."

The Health Department did not explain what happens to people with cancelled results due to leaky tubes.

Screen grab of a COVID-19 result marked cancelled. The result page directs the person to return to the testing site for retesting or to contact Health Links for further advice. Both services have been experiencing long wait times. (Submitted by Veda Koncan)

When checking results on the Shared Health site the "important must read section" directs the patient to return to the testing site for retesting or to contact Health Links for further advice.

Both of these services have been overwhelmed with long lineups and wait times in recent days.