Police ID 'armed and dangerous' man wanted in connection with Winnipeg shooting death

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old man who police say was involved in a shooting death in Winnipeg.

Dyllan Petrin, who is believed to be somewhere in the south-central area of British Columbia, is wanted for first-degree murder in the killing of Cody Alexander Sleigh, 31.

Sleigh was shot on the street near the Osborne Community Correctional Centre — a halfway house at Main Street and Magnus Avenue for offenders who have been conditionally released — early in the morning on July 21. He died in hospital two days later.

Police recently made one arrest in the case.

Kleon Cassidy Pop, 32, was arrested Sept. 7 in Williams Lake, B.C. He was returned to Winnipeg and charged with first-degree murder.

Sleigh, originally from B.C., had been released from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in April and was living at the Winnipeg halfway house.

Police released this image of a tattoo on Dyllan Petrin's right forearm and hand. (Winnipeg Police Service)

He had served a sentence for his involvement in a violent 2011 kidnapping in Vancouver, according to the Parole Board of Canada. In November 2011, Sleigh and several others abducted and beat a man they believed was involved in the drug trade.

Sleigh was also identified as a gang leader who manipulated and intimidated others during his time in prison, the parole board said.

Police have not said whether his death was gang-related.

They described Petrin as armed and dangerous and not to be approached. He is described as five-foot-five, with a medium build and short dark hair.

He has a tattoo on his right forearm and part of his hand, as well as a tattoo of Chinese characters on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Winnipeg police homicide investigators at 1-204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

B.C. residents who may have information about Petrin are asked to call their local police service.