Man who went missing after biking near Lac du Bonnet found dead: RCMP

A Winnipeg man who went missing near Lac du Bonnet last week has been found dead.

The body of Dylan McIvor, 31, was found in the area where searchers had been looking for him, Manitoba RCMP said.

McIvor's mother said he had gone out biking along dirt trails in the area last Friday when he called her, sounding concerned. He said he would call her back, but never did.

The team had been searching in the area of Agassiz Road and Highway 214 southwest of Lac du Bonnet, Man., which is about 90 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.