Missing 24-year-old man last seen on Canada Day
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a 24-year-old man who was reported last seen downtown on July 1.
Dylan Frost is six-foot-two and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.
Winnipeg police are concerned about his well-being and ask anyone with information about his location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
