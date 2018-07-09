Skip to Main Content
Missing 24-year-old man last seen on Canada Day
Missing 24-year-old man last seen on Canada Day

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a 24-year-old man who was reported last seen downtown on July 1.
Dylan Frost, 24, was last seen downtown on July 1. (Submitted)

Dylan Frost is six-foot-two and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. 

Winnipeg police are concerned about his well-being and ask anyone with information about his location to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

