Man at large since 2019 died in custody at Stony Mountain Institution

A Stony Mountain Institution inmate, who was back in prison for two days after breaking his parole conditions, died in custody on Monday, Correctional Service Canada says.

Dwayne Simard, 37, had been "unlawfully at large" since Sept.18, 2019, a spokesperson confirmed in an email to CBC News.

Simard was wanted for violating conditions of his statutory release, which began September 4, 2019.

He had been serving a federal sentence of two years and eight months for aggravated assault since November of 2017, a CSC news release said.

Simard's cause of death is not yet known, but CSC says it will review the circumstances of his death.

He was one of three people arrested Saturday, following an hours-long standoff in Winnipeg's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Police Service's armoured vehicle and members of the tactical support unit were stationed outside a house on McGee Street for hours on Saturday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg police officers arrived at the McGee Street house to arrest two 37-year-old men for offences that included probation violations, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said at a Sunday news conference.

Police said one of the men surrendered immediately, while Simard was believed to be hiding in the attic with another man. Police said both men were believed to be armed with firearms.

Simard and the other man, Jesse James Daher, surrendered after seven hours of negotiations, according to a police bulletin.

Daher was wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed that day, Murray said.

Simard's next of kin have been notified about his death.