RCMP to conduct large-scale ground, air search for Skownan man missing 8 months

RCMP plan to mount a large-scale search over the weekend for a man from an Interlake First Nation who has been missing since fall.

The air and ground search for Dwayne Lavallee, 21, will take place on Saturday and Sunday in the rural municipality of Lakeshore, where the Skownan First Nation man's vehicle was recovered eight months ago.

Lavallee has been missing since the afternoon of Sept. 22, 2018, and was last seen in Ebb and Flow First Nation.

On Sept. 26, his vehicle was found in Lakeshore, about 60 kilometres north of Ebb and Flow and 240 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Roughly two dozen people attended a rally and march in Winnipeg in November in support of the search for Dwayne Lavallee, 21, who was last seen in the Ebb and Flow First Nation area Sept. 22. (John Einarson/CBC )

The family has held marches to raise awareness and a cash reward has been offered for information. Police have interviewed 80 people since Lavallee's disappearance, RCMP said in a new release Friday.

Lavallee is about 6-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds. He has a small tattoo of a cross on his left hand, and another tattoo on his right arm that reads "can't stop."

RCMP ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-3082 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

