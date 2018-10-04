Police find vehicle belonging to missing man from Skownan First Nation

Police have found a vehicle that belongs to a missing man from Skownan First Nation, but they're still looking for Dwayne Lavallee.

Lavallee, 21, was reported last seen Sept. 22, around 2 p.m. on Ebb and Flow First Nation in Manitoba.

On Thursday, RCMP said Lavallee's vehicle was found Sept. 26 north of Ste. Rose du Lac, Man.

An extensive ground search by police, family members and community partners as well an aerial search of the area turned up no sign of Lavallee, police said.

Those search efforts are ongoing with help from RCMP Search and Rescue and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Lavallee is described as six feet, two inches tall and about 200 pounds. He has a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand and a tattoo that says "Can't stop" on his right arm.

Anyone with information can call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

