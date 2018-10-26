Cash reward offered in case of missing Skownan First Nation man

The family of a Skownan First Nation man who's been missing for more than a month hopes a $10,000 reward will lead to information that helps solve the mystery of his disappearance.

​Dwayne Lavallee, 21, was last seen in Ebb and Flow First Nation, about 185 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on Sept. 22.

His mother, Kelly Lavallee, believes somebody out there knows something, and she hopes the reward will encourage someone to come forward.

Searchers get ready to head out and comb the forest for any sign of Dwayne Lavallee earlier this month. (Bring Dwayne Lavallee Home/Facebook)

"Personally, if I knew anything like this of a missing person, I would tell," she said over the phone late Thursday.

"I wish somebody out there can have a heart and just tell us where he is."

Last weekend, as searchers used horses, drones and a helicopter to look for the 21-year-old, Lavallee told CBC News she's lost faith her son will be found alive.

"It's not a search and rescue, it's a search and recovery," she said Sunday.

"I wouldn't want this for any other parents."

Hoping somebody will come forward

Lavallee said the reward was raised through a combination of donated funds and the family's own money.

"I'm hoping somebody will come forward and let me know the information that I need to find my son," she said, adding her son was last seen filling up his gas tank on a security camera tape.

Lavallee thinks somebody may have been involved in his disappearance.

"After he was seen on the cameras … there's no recollection of where he went or who he was with after. Nobody has come forward with that."

His car was found at the end of a dead end road near Ste. Rose du Lac on Sept. 26.

The search will continue this weekend, said Lavallee, who has made the trip from Skownan to Ebb and Flow every day since he went missing.

Volunteers have been exhaustively searching near Ebb and Flow First Nation for any sign of Dwayne Lavallee for weeks, with the family even hiring a helicopter to fly over the area. (Bring Dwayne Lavallee Home/Facebook)

It's been hard on her husband and their three other children.

"I would like to spend time with them at home, you know, it's hard, and at the same time I would like to be out with the searchers in case somebody finds my son."

Lavallee is described as six feet, two inches tall and about 200 pounds. He has a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand and a tattoo of "can't stop" on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).