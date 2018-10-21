Search for missing Skownan First Nation man turns up historical remains

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP are investigating after searchers looking for a missing man near Ebb and Flow First Nation Saturday came across human remains police believe to be historical.

Officers have secured the area and remain on scene. RCMP said they do not believe the remains are related to Dwayne Lavallee, the 21-year-old Skownan First Nation who was last seen in Ebb and Flow Sept. 22.

Lavallee's mom, Kelly Lavallee, said searchers were looking for her son when they found what looked like a human jaw.

They immediately called police.

"(Police) are telling me it looks like something from fifty years ago," said Lavallee Sunday, who added the search for her son will resume on Monday.

"I just hope that we can find him and have some closure."

Searchers get ready to head out and comb the forest for any sign of Dwayne Lavallee. (Bring Dwayne Lavallee Home/Facebook)

Friends and family have been ramping up their search efforts around the around Ebb and Flow area, about 185 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, including hiring a helicopter to fly over the area for the second weekend in a row.

The missing man's car was found at the end of a dead end road near Ste. Rose du Lac Sept. 26.

Searchers are also using drones in the air and horses to cover more area on the ground.

Lavallee said she is grateful for the volunteers who have been coming out daily to help in the efforts and for donations that have helped pay for the extensive search.

'He doesn't belong where he is'

But after a month of searching, Lavallee says her hopes of finding her son alive have faded.

"Now, I don't think he's alive," she said. "It's not a search and rescue, it's a search and recovery.

"I wouldn't want this for any other parents."

Lavallee said she believes her son's life was taken.

Friends and family of Dwayne Lavallee ask anyone with information about what happened to him to come forward. (Bring Dwayne Lavallee Home/Facebook)

"I think he was too trusting, you know? He trusted people, the wrong people, and they took him for granted," she said. "He didn't deserve whatever he went through.

She's pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"All I want is to take my son home," she said.

"Please, come forward — give my son back to me — he doesn't belong where he is."

Anyone with information is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).