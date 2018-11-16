March held in Winnipeg for missing Skownan First Nation man

Friends and family of Dwayne Lavallee held a rally in Winnipeg Friday to show support for families who have missing loved ones and raise awareness for their own search.

Lavallee, 21, was last seen in the Ebb and Flow First Nation area Sept. 22.

Roughly two dozen supporters met at the steps of the Manitoba Legislature Friday afternoon before marching to the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue.

Lavallee's mother Kelly Lavallee says the search efforts have been hard on her and her family. (John Einarson/CBC )

"Nobody wants to leave their child laying somewhere where he can't be found," said Lavallee's mother Kelly Lavallee before the march made its way down Memorial Boulevard.

"I love my son, and it hurts that I have to be looking for him every day…I need the closure, proper resting." she said. "It's very hard on myself, my husband and my family."

Lavallee said her son was last seen on surveillance video filling up his vehicle at a gas station in Ebb and Flow, and his car was found at the end of a dead end road near Ste. Rose du Lac Sept. 26.

The family and teams of volunteers have spent weeks searching around the Ebb and Flow area, about 185 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, and those efforts have included hiring a helicopter to fly over the area and using horses to cover more ground.

Hope fading

Recently searchers have been digging around the area using a backhoe and Lavallee said that's because she no longer believes her son will be found alive.

"We have reason to believe that there was foul play," she said.

While hopes of finding her son alive have faded for Lavallee, RCMP told CBC News Friday they're still treating the disappearance as a missing persons case.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said the investigation is being led by the Major Crimes Unit and police have interviewed roughly 50 different people.

Dwayne Lavallee was last seen Sept. 22, around 2 p.m. on Ebb and Flow First Nation. (Submitted by RCMP)

He said tips continue to come in and police have used drones, done an air search, and used sniffer dogs in the ongoing search efforts.

"We've covered a lot of ground," said Manaigre.

Both Lavallee and Manaigre are calling on anybody with information to come forward.

"He was a very nice person. He loved his nephews, his niece and my mom, all our family, we were always close," said Lavallee of her son.

"If you know anything out there please let us know, I just need to take my son home."

Anyone with information is asked to call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).