Dozens of people take part in search for for missing Skownan First Nation man

An exhaustive search for a missing man from Skownan First Nation came up empty-handed Saturday, but his family hasn't given up hope.

Dwayne Lavallee was last seen Sept. 22, around 2 p.m. on Ebb and Flow First Nation.

About 100 volunteers came out to help look for him near Ebb and Flow First Nation, covering an area of about three square kilometres, said Morene Gabriel, a relative of Lavallee's who helped co-ordinate the search.

The ground search started at about 10 a.m. and went until sundown, she said.

Gabriel said his family is still hopeful that they'll be able to find him safe and sound.

"There's a lot of support in the community, so the family has been staying optimistic," she said.

A Facebook page has been set up to co-ordinate additional searches.

Police found a vehicle that belongs to Lavallee on Sept. 26 north of Ste. Rose du Lac, Man.

However, an extensive ground search by police, family members and community partners as well an aerial search of the area turned up no sign of him.

Lavallee is described as six feet, two inches tall and about 200 pounds. He has a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand and a tattoo of "can't stop" on his right arm.

Anyone with information can call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com, or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).