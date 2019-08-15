Prisoner escaped while getting treatment at Dauphin hospital, RCMP say
Police are searching for an escaped prisoner who they say assaulted then ran from corrections officers while he was being treated at a hospital in Dauphin, Man.
Dauphin RCMP were called around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday and informed that Dustin Joseph Racette, 34, had escaped. They couldn't find Racette in the immediate area, and police believe he may have been picked up by someone in a vehicle waiting nearby.
Racette is described as five feet, nine inches, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him, as he may become violent, RCMP said in a news release. Information about his whereabouts can be reported to Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.
Racette is charged with escaping lawful custody, assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.
More from CBC Manitoba: