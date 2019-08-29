Skip to Main Content
Prisoner back in custody after escaping while being treated at Dauphin hospital
Manitoba

An prisoner who escaped after allegedly assaulting corrections officers while being treated at a Dauphin, Man., hospital is back in custody, the RCMP says.

Dustin Racette is charged with escaping lawful custody, assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer

Dustin Joseph Racette is accused of assaulting corrections officers while receiving treatment at a Dauphin, Man., hospital. (Submitted by RCMP)

Dauphin RCMP announced Thursday Dustin Joseph Racette had been arrested, after previously reporting he had escaped from corrections officers.

On Aug. 14, Mounties were called to the hospital in Dauphin, about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, and informed that the 34-year-old had escaped.

They couldn't find Racette in the area, and police said he may have been picked up by someone in a vehicle waiting nearby.

Racette is charged with escaping lawful custody, assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer with a weapon. 

