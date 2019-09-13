Dustin Byfuglien granted leave of absence from Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets will be without Big Buff for at least a little while.

It was announced Friday that defenceman Dustin Byfuglien has been granted a personal leave of absence from the hockey team.

The news came out in a single sentence tweet. No reason was given.

Head coach Paul Maurice didn't offer much more in a morning news conference, saying it's "nothing sinister."

"He needs some time and he was given it. He has a right to his privacy."

Asked if there is any reason the Jets organization or the fan base, with whom Byfuglien has become a favourite, should be concerned, Maurice added, "No, I think it's going to be well handled."

Maurice added there is no timeline for when he expects Byfuglien to return.

"He needs some time to work through some things. He's going to be fine, everything's fine," he said in an interview with TSN 1290 radio before the morning news conference.

The team is already missing three other starting defenceman from last season.

Jacob Trouba was dealt to the New York Rangers while Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot signed with new teams in free agency — Myers with the Vancouver Canucks and Chiarot with the Montreal Canadiens.

Friday is the first day of Jets training camp, with the team's pre-season set to begin on Monday in Edmonton against the Oilers.

The first game of the 2019-20 regular season goes Oct. 3 in New York against the Rangers.