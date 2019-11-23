Winnipeg police arrest man in connection with Dufferin Avenue homicide

Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with the death of 21-year-old shot to death at a house on Dufferin Avenue.



Dustin Cree Baker, 21, was found dead on Nov. 13 after officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at the house.

On Friday, members of the Winnipeg police homicide unit arrested Khenedy Xaiyasen, 29. He was charged with second-degree murder and taken into custody.

Police previously said they believed there were people squatting at the house on Dufferin Avenue where Baker was found, and had asked anyone with information about Baker's whereabouts before his death, or circumstances surrounding the death, to come forward.

Baker's killing was Winnipeg's 41st homicide this year — a number matching the highest number of homicides Winnipeg has ever seen in a single year.