Motorcyclist expected to survive serious crash with SUV
Manitoba

A motorcyclist injured in a serious crash with an SUV Sunday is expected to survive, Winnipeg police say.

Driver of motorcycle taken to hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon

CBC News ·
The driver of a motorcycle was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a crash on July 28. 2019. He is expected to survive. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

The two vehicles collided at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dunkirk Drive and St. Vital Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital in critical condition but he is now getting better.

The area was closed for nearly eight hours Sunday while police investigated the crash.

The intersection is open to traffic Monday.

The intersection of Dunkirk Drive and St. Vital Road was closed for much of Sunday afternoon after the crash. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

with files from Heather Wells

