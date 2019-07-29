Motorcyclist expected to survive serious crash with SUV

A motorcyclist injured in a serious crash with an SUV Sunday is expected to survive, Winnipeg police say.

The two vehicles collided at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dunkirk Drive and St. Vital Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was rushed to hospital in critical condition but he is now getting better.

The area was closed for nearly eight hours Sunday while police investigated the crash.

The intersection is open to traffic Monday.