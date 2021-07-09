Hours-long standoff ends with 6 arrests in Winnipeg's Dufferin neighbourhood

Five adults and a teenager were arrested on Thursday after a three-hour standoff with officers at a townhouse in Winnipeg's Dufferin area, police say.

Police from the Winnipeg Police Service's guns and gangs unit got to the home on Dufferin Avenue at McGregor Street with a search warrant around 12:30 p.m.

That kicked off a standoff with the people inside the house that ended with the six arrests, police said in a news release on Friday.

When officers searched the residence, they found three loaded guns — two of which had their serial numbers removed — a stun gun, body armour, fentanyl patches, crack cocaine and about $8,000 in cash, the news release said.

They also found what police referred to as "drug packaging material."

Four men were among those arrested: a 36-year-old charged with 21 firearm, drug and court breach offences; a 34-year-old hit with 15 weapons charges; a 20-year-old facing 14 firearm and drug charges; and a 19-year-old charged with 13 firearm and drug offences.

All four were detained in custody, police said.

A 36-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were also arrested.

The woman was charged with 19 firearm and drug charges while the teen was hit with 13 similar charges.

Both were released on appearance notices, police said.