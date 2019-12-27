Work to replace Dublin Avenue Bridge to start on New Year's Day

Drivers in Winnipeg's St. James industrial area will have to contend with a major construction project starting next week.

The city says work will start Jan. 1 on a new Dublin Avenue Bridge over Omand's Creek. It says the existing wood and concrete bridge is almost 70 years old and is in poor condition.

To accommodate construction, Dublin Avenue between Orange Street and Field Street will be closed from Jan. 1 through May 2020.

During the closure, businesses on the west side of Dublin can still be accessed from St. James Street, while those east of the construction can be reached via Notre Dame Avenue and Midland Street.

As part of the project, Dublin Avenue will get new pavement from St. James Street to Midland Street. A section of pavement on St. James, from Saskatchewan Avenue to Notre Dame Avenue, will also undergo rehabilitation.

Once the bridge has reopened, the city says work on the surrounding roads will continue into September.

More from CBC News: