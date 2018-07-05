Skip to Main Content
Drunk-driving charges laid after crash into bus bench, parked cars

A Winnipeg man has been charged with drunk driving after being released from the hospital. Police say he crashed his car into a bus bench and two parked vehicles.

30-year-old Winnipeg man detained in custody

Police were called to the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue at 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Police were called to the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue in Crestview at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

They say an eastbound sedan had veered across the boulevard and westbound lanes, onto the sidewalk, into a bus bench, then into two parked cars, where it came to a stop.

The driver and passenger were taken to hospital in unstable condition, but police say they're now stable. 

A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges that include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while impaired causing bodily harm, and failing to provide a blood or breath sample.

