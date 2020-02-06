Kilos of fentanyl and meth seized in Winnipeg drug raid
House in Crestview, storage facility near Linden Woods searched by police
A stockpile of drugs and cash was uncovered during a police raid at a Winnipeg home and a storage facility.
The organized crime unit used a search warrant to get into a house on Leisure Bay, in the Crestview neighbourhood, on Jan. 31.
Inside, they found about $30,000 in cash, .22-calibre ammunition and an ounce of cocaine worth an estimated $2,000 on the street.
A man was arrested and found in possession of $630 cash, a knife and a telescoping baton like those used by law enforcement agencies and private security companies, police said.
A woman also was arrested at the home.
Officers then searched a storage locker on Lowson Crescent, near Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway, where they found a cache of drugs, including:
- 1 kilogram of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $400,000.
- 1 kilogram of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $100,000.
- 20 ounces of powder cocaine worth an estimated $40,000.
- Drug paraphernalia, including score sheets, scales and packaging material.
A 37-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with numerous offences related to weapons, drugs and stolen property.
A 28-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with similar offences, as well as failing to comply with prior court conditions.
