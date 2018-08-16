Drugs seized, bikes found in Portage la Prairie raid

A heap of stolen bicycles was recovered in Portage la Prairie on Thursday when a traffic stop led police to a bounty of stolen property.

RCMP say officers pulled over a vehicle shortly after midnight on Eighth Street Northwest. They seized 26 grams of methamphetamine, several prohibited weapons and various drug paraphernalia.

A further investigation convinced police to obtain a search warrant for a property on the street, where they recovered 15 bicycles, a motorcycle, various electronics, other weapons and drug-related paraphernalia.

RCMP recovered the parts of 15 bikes while searching a property in Portage la Prairie on Eighth Street Northwest. (RCMP)

Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Portage la Prairie on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possessing property obtained by crime and numerous other Criminal Code offences. He remains in custody.

Two women, a 49-year-old from the municipality of Dufferin and a 25-year-old from the municipality of Portage la Prairie, have been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.

Portage la Prairie RCMP says its investigation is ongoing.

