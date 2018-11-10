Police find drugs, guns during raids in northern Manitoba

A series of raids in northern Manitoba netted police a cache of drugs and guns this week.

On Thursday police raided a home in Thompson and seized 58 grams of cocaine along with drug trafficking paraphernalia. A 41-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Thompson, are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The next day police executed a search warrant at a home in Paint Lake Provincial Park, roughly 20 kilometres south of Thompson, finding 263 grams of cocaine, 76 grams of crack cocaine, and several pellet guns. A 45-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both from Liz Lake are facing trafficking charges.

Then on Saturday police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a raid at a home in Norway House. Two men, aged 28 and 58, and two women aged 51 and 58, all from Norway House, were arrested at the home and charges are pending.

Police say the three raids are separate and unrelated.

