Drugs, guns and 729K illegal cigarettes seized in Winnipeg and near Richer

A man and woman face trafficking and smuggling charges after RCMP raided a property in Winnipeg and another in southeastern Manitoba, seizing drugs, cigarettes and guns.

"We have disrupted this operation and, at the end of the day, stopped these illegal items from being distributed to the public," Staff Sgt. Harold Laninga, detachment commander of the Steinbach RCMP, said in a news release.

Simultaneous raids were done Feb. 11 in Winnipeg and at a residence and vehicle on Dawson Road near the community of Richer, about 60 kilometres east of the city.

Officers seized more than 729,000 illegal cigarettes, 15 grams of psilocybin (more commonly known as magic mushrooms), 74 grams of cocaine, 300 Percocet tablets, 220 hydromorphine tablets, two improperly stored firearms and items police say are "indicative of drug trafficking."

The cache of illegal cigarettes seized by RCMP. (RCMP)

A 39-year-old man from Steinbach and a 62-year-old woman from the rural municipality of Ste. Anne face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, cigarette smuggling and firearms offences.

The man also faces charges of failing to comply with prior court orders.

