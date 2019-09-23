Skip to Main Content
RCMP seize drugs, guns and cash on Peguis First Nation
Manitoba

RCMP seize drugs, guns and cash on Peguis First Nation

Five people face charges after RCMP seized drugs, guns and cash in a Manitoba community.
CBC News ·
RCMP released this image of the weapons, drugs and cash they seized. (RCMP)

Five people face charges after RCMP seized drugs, guns and cash in a Manitoba community.

Police searched a home on Peguis First Nation early on Sept. 20 and seized a large sum of cash, about 48 grams of cocaine, 250 grams of cannabis, two handguns, one shotgun and one high-powered rifle.

Four male residents and a female resident of the reserve, about 190 kilometres north of Winnipeg, were arrested.

Charges are pending as RCMP continue to investigate.

More news from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|