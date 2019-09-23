RCMP seize drugs, guns and cash on Peguis First Nation

Five people face charges after RCMP seized drugs, guns and cash in a Manitoba community.

Police searched a home on Peguis First Nation early on Sept. 20 and seized a large sum of cash, about 48 grams of cocaine, 250 grams of cannabis, two handguns, one shotgun and one high-powered rifle.

Four male residents and a female resident of the reserve, about 190 kilometres north of Winnipeg, were arrested.

Charges are pending as RCMP continue to investigate.

