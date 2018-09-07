Homemade gun, drugs found in rented car in Winnipeg

Four people are charged with numerous offences after Winnipeg police stopped a damaged rental vehicle and found drugs and a homemade gun inside.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the city's Weston neighbourhood just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday because it had a broken window.

During a search of the vehicle, police found about 30 grams of methamphetamine and a zip gun, which is typically a crude, improvised gun made with repurposed materials like pipes and elastic bands.

The four people charged include two men, aged 28 and 32, and two women, aged 22 and 27.

All are charged with possessing and transporting a weapon, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cash believed to be from criminal activities.

The 28-year-old man was also wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant for the suspension of his parole, while the 27-year-old woman was charged with breaching court orders.