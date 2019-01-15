Skip to Main Content
Two arrested in drug, weapons bust in Split Lake: RCMP

Thompson RCMP arrested two men during a search of a home in Split Lake, Man., in which drugs and weapons were recovered.

Both men face trafficking and weapons charges

Police searched a home in Split Lake, which lead to two arrests and finding drugs and weapons. (CBC )

Officers searched the home in the morning of Friday, Jan. 11. During the search, they found 32 grams of cocaine, four shotguns, five rifles, two pellet guns and ammunition. 

The two men, a 55-year-old and 20-year-old, both from Split Lake face charges of trafficking and firearm charges. 

Police are still investigating.

