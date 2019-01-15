Two arrested in drug, weapons bust in Split Lake: RCMP

Thompson RCMP arrested two men during a search of a home in Split Lake, Man., in which drugs and weapons were recovered.

Officers searched the home in the morning of Friday, Jan. 11. During the search, they found 32 grams of cocaine, four shotguns, five rifles, two pellet guns and ammunition.

The two men, a 55-year-old and 20-year-old, both from Split Lake face charges of trafficking and firearm charges.

Police are still investigating.