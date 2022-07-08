2 B.C. men arrested after drugs dropped into Manitoba prison by drone

Two men from Metro Vancouver have been arrested in Manitoba after a package of drugs was dropped by drone onto the grounds of Stony Mountain Institution, Manitoba RCMP say.

On Sunday, RCMP in Stonewall, Man., were told that a drone was flying above and into Stony Mountain, just north of Winnipeg. A suspicious vehicle was also reported on a back road near the institution, police said in a Friday news release.

Officers pulled the vehicle over on Highway 7 near Highway 321, near the federal prison.

They immediately noticed a drone on the back seat and arrested the two men in the vehicle.

After a search of the area at Stony Mountain where the drone was seen landing, police also discovered a package containing methamphetamine and what is believed to be fentanyl.

Prison employees also reported seeing a drone and finding a similar package the day before.

As well, on Monday, a person who lives in the area where the traffic stop occurred told police they found a suspicious package. RCMP say it was consistent with the other packages found at the prison over the two days before.

RCMP say methamphetamine and what's believed to be fentanyl were delivered by drone into the prison twice this month. More drugs were discovered at an Airbnb rental in Winnipeg. (Submitted by RCMP)

On Wednesday, Winnipeg police were called to an Airbnb on Stradbrook Avenue after the owner discovered a gun and drugs inside.

Police later determined that the Airbnb was being rented by the two men who had been arrested on Sunday, and who had not returned to the rental after their arrest, police said.

The two men in their 20s — one from Vancouver and one from Burnaby, B.C. — face a number of charges, including two counts each of trafficking meth, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

They also face firearms charges, and charges related to possession of cocaine and meth.

RCMP say more charges are pending. Both men remain in custody.

