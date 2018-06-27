4 accused of running drug trafficking distribution network

Four people have been arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking ring in Winnipeg and areas northeast of the city.

The four, ranging in age from 35 to 42, are accused of distributing cocaine and methamphetamines in Winnipeg, the municipalities of Lac Du Bonnet and Fort Alexander, and the Sagkeeng First Nation area.

Lac du Bonnet and Powerview RCMP began their investigation in November 2017. They allege four people planned and organized drug trafficking through various methods of communication.

The RCMP laid charges against two people from Fort Alexander, one from Powerview and one from Winnipeg.

A 35-year-old man from Fort Alexander, who was in custody on another matter and remains in jail, is charged with:

Conspiracy to commit trafficking of cocaine.

Conspiracy to commit trafficking of methamphetamine.

Obstructing justice.

10 counts of uttering threats.

A 42-year-old woman from Fort Alexander is charged with:

Conspiracy to commit trafficking of cocaine.

Conspiracy to commit trafficking of methamphetamine.

A 35-year-old woman from Powerview is charged with:

Conspiracy to commit trafficking of methamphetamine.

A 37-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with:

Conspiracy to commit trafficking of cocaine.

Conspiracy to commit trafficking of methamphetamines.

