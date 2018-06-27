Skip to Main Content
4 accused of running drug trafficking distribution network

4 accused of running drug trafficking distribution network

Four people have been arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking ring in Winnipeg and areas northeast of the city.

Police make arrests after 8-month investigation into distribution of cocaine and methamphetamines

CBC News ·
Police have laid charges against four people who allegedly operated a drug trafficking ring that distributed cocaine and methamphetamines in Winnipeg and communities northeast of the city. (Motortion Films/Shutterstock)

Four people have been arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking ring in Winnipeg and areas northeast of the city.

The four, ranging in age from 35 to 42, are accused of distributing cocaine and methamphetamines in Winnipeg, the municipalities of Lac Du Bonnet and Fort Alexander, and the Sagkeeng First Nation area.

Lac du Bonnet and Powerview RCMP began their investigation in November 2017. They allege four people planned and organized drug trafficking through various methods of communication.

The RCMP laid charges against two people from Fort Alexander, one from Powerview and one from Winnipeg.

A 35-year-old man from Fort Alexander, who was in custody on another matter and remains in jail, is charged with:

  • Conspiracy to commit trafficking of cocaine.
  • Conspiracy to commit trafficking of methamphetamine.
  • Obstructing justice.
  • 10 counts of uttering threats.

A 42-year-old woman from Fort Alexander is charged with:

  • Conspiracy to commit trafficking of cocaine.
  • Conspiracy to commit trafficking of methamphetamine.

A 35-year-old woman from Powerview is charged with:

  • Conspiracy to commit trafficking of methamphetamine.

A 37-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with:

  • Conspiracy to commit trafficking of cocaine.
  • Conspiracy to commit trafficking of methamphetamines.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us