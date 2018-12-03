11th suspect charged in major western Canadian crime network bust

An 11th person has been charged in connection with the nearly $3-million drug bust and disruption of a major western Canadian crime network this fall.

David Kizuk was arrested Nov. 20 in Winnipeg and charged with five counts of conspiring to commit an indictable offence and one count of possession of an illegal substance, according to court documents.

There was a warrant out for his arrest when he was taken in, court documents show, and the alleged offences took place between March 28 and Nov. 9, 2018.

Officers arrested 10 people and seized $2.7 million worth of drugs after search warrants were executed Oct. 18. It was all part of a 10-month investigative effort, dubbed Project Riverbank, which involved RCMP, Winnipeg police and several other police forces between Manitoba and B.C.

Eleven kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of methamphetamine, 170 grams of heroin and two kilograms of ketamine were seized in Manitoba alone, police said.

Over $400,000 worth of vehicles, $121,000 in cash, a semi truck and a semi-automatic handgun were also seized.

The 11 suspects have been charged with more than 160 offences in connection with the alleged drug-trafficking network.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Glen Orris, Kizuk's Vancouver-based defence lawyer, did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

All 11 are expected back in provincial court Winnipeg in the new year.