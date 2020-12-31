4 face drug trafficking charges after cocaine seized in Peguis First Nation

Four people face drug trafficking charges after Manitoba RCMP officers seized cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Peguis First Nation.

Fisher Branch RCMP searched the house on Tuesday and seized about 38 grams of cocaine, along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Men age 56, 33 and 30 and a 54-year-old woman, all from Peguis First Nation, face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

More from CBC Manitoba: