Convicted drug trafficker loses court appeal, will be deported after serving prison sentence

The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed a Winnipeg man's arguments that his drug-related convictions should be overturned.

Jason Morris Ong, 34, was convicted of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, three counts of trafficking in cocaine and three counts of possession of proceeds of crime in 2017.

He was sentenced to two eight-year prison terms to be served concurrently. He will be deported to the Philippines when he's released.

Ong and his family immigrated to Canada from Manila in 2005. He is a permanent resident, but not a Canadian citizen. Under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, a non-citizen convicted of a serious crime is inadmissible.

Ong was among 14 people arrested in 2014 as part of Project Distress, a yearlong investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.

Police used a man with a history of drug dealing as a civilian agent to negotiate three cocaine transactions. The agent communicated with the seller through an encrypted app on his cellphone.

During Ong's trial, court heard the seller went by the name ChicagoCubs, and Ong was in possession of the ChicagoCubs phone when he was arrested months later.

Before his trial, Ong fought to have the cellphone excluded from evidence because, he said, police didn't have reasonable grounds to believe he was ChicagoCubs. He lost.

At trial, Ong argued the Crown had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he was ChicagoCubs. The trial judge disagreed and found him guilty of drug trafficking.

Ong appealed that decision and lost.

"When viewed in its totality, the amount of information which supported the conclusion that the accused was ChicagoCubs was 'substantial.' [The trial judge] was 'easily satisfied' that reasonable grounds existed to support his arrest," the Appeal Court judges wrote in a three page decision dated Feb. 6.

The Appeal Court judges said Ong didn't testify at trial. They found the trial judge's conclusion was supported by the evidence presented before her.

"At trial, the evidence was more detailed and included testimony from investigators about physical and electronic surveillance used by police to link the accused to the ChicagoCubs phone," the written decision said.

In 2018 former property developer Jared Devloo, 40, was sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in a high level cocaine trafficking operation. (CBC) Last month, Ong's co-accused, Jared Devloo, lost his appeal to have his cocaine trafficking conviction and 10-year prison sentence overturned.

The Crown said Devloo sold cocaine to the police agent by putting him in touch with Ong, and that the two men were part of a sophisticated operation that moved kilograms of cocaine with couriers and used counter-surveillance techniques to avoid getting caught.