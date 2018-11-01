Police bust major western Canadian crime network, seize $2.7M worth of drugs, weapons, property

With the help of RCMP and other Prairie police forces, Winnipeg police say they have seized nearly $3 million worth of drugs and other property — including a semi — and disrupted a major criminal network across Canada's western provinces that should help stem the flow of drugs into the city.

The nearly 10-month investigation, dubbed Project Riverbank, resulted in the arrest of 10 people, including three men and two women in Winnipeg. In total, the 10 people arrested are facing 156 charges after search warrants were executed on Oct. 18.

In Manitoba alone, three kilograms of methamphetamine, 11 kilograms of cocaine, 170 grams of heroin, and two kilograms of ketamine were seized.

Among the property and weapons taken in Manitoba, police seized $121,000 in cash, a Walther ​P99 9-mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, and $404,500 worth of vehicles. This includes a large purple semi-truck that police showed off at a conference in Winnipeg Thursday.

Drugs, vehicles and cash were also seized in Saskatchewan and Alberta, while cash and vehicles were seized in B.C.

Across the four western provinces, the combined value of drugs, property, and cash seized is approximately $2.7 million. That includes $899,260 in drugs, $1,408,500 in vehicles, and $378,740 in cash.

As a result of a 10-month investigation that involved five police forces, police say they have busted a complex drug network that was operating across the western provinces, resulting in $2.7 million in drugs, cash and vehicles being seized. (Warren Kay/CBC )

Scott Kolody, Manitoba RCMP assistant commissioner, said police have "no doubt" that this investigation will have a substantial impact on flow of drugs into Winnipeg and the rest of Manitoba.

"These criminal organizations cause untold harm to communities, and are responsible for the victimization of so many of our most vulnerable," he said.

"These drugs may arrive in our larger cities, but they quickly infiltrate every part of our province, from rural areas to remote northern communities. No place is immune from the reach of these organized crime networks."

The investigation focused on a sophisticated drug network that operated across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.

In total, $845,500 in drugs were seized in Manitoba as part of Project Riverbank. (Warren Kay/CBC )

Police believe the drugs moved west to east, with the flow of drugs originating in British Columbia, said Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth.

The investigation was initiated by the Winnipeg Police Service's organized crime division, but grew to involve the RCMP and police services in Vancouver, Edmonton and Regina.

The 10 people charged include men and women, with the youngest being 22 and the oldest 70 years old. The suspects are from Winnipeg, Edmonton, Vancouver and Surrey, B.C. They face a series of trafficking, possession, and weapons-related charges.

