Drug charges stayed after 'serious police misconduct' in Brandon search, arrest: judge

Charges against a man found with a kilogram of methamphetamine, as well as fentanyl and $2,400 in cash, have been stayed after a Manitoba judge ruled his arrest and the search of his vehicle by Brandon police were illegal and "baffling."

In a 26-page decision released this week, Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Herbert Rempel ruled that the drugs and cash found by the Brandon Police Service in the truck the man was driving should be excluded as evidence in his trial.

"The BPS crossed a bright red line in this case and I would describe this as serious police misconduct," Rempel wrote in his Oct. 26 decision on a voir dire — essentially, a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of evidence.

Nathan Neubuhr was charged in April 2019 with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime after a traffic stop on the outskirts of Brandon.

In his ruling, Rempel said Brandon police stopped him after discovering the Alberta licence plates on the truck he was driving were inactive. The man told the officer who stopped him that the plates belonged to his girlfriend and admitted he had an expired driver's licence.

"In … [the officer's] mind, everything about this situation was on par with a routine traffic stop and he never felt the need to deploy the drug sniffing dog who was on patrol with him that night," Rempel's decision said.

The man didn't appear to be impaired and the vehicle wasn't being driven in a dangerous manner, court heard. Computer searches run by the officer during the stop indicated no criminal record, nor were there any warrants for his arrest. The vehicle had not been reported stolen.

Neubuhr was arrested by the officer for driving without a valid licence — though he shouldn't have been, Rempel wrote.

The officer "could have and should have issued a notice to appear [in court] to the accused and allowed the accused to walk away," his decision says.

"I have no difficulty in finding that the arrest of the accused in these circumstances was unlawful."

Beer can prompts search

The officer also called for backup, due to the fact Neubuhr had a "less-than-friendly pit bull terrier sitting in the front seat" of the truck, Rempel's decision says.

After the arrest, the officer spotted a single beer can in the back seat, which was noted to be a "pigsty," and showed signs someone was living in the truck.

The discovery of the can prompted a search of the truck, which the arresting officer claimed was justified under Manitoba's Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act.

"The theory offered by the arresting officer was that if he could find one beer can, then he could perhaps find more," Rempel wrote. A leather bag containing the drugs was found not long after.

The judge ruled the drugs and cash seized could not be used as evidence, and the Crown subsequently stayed all charges in the case. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"The accused was never charged under the LGCCA and he was not informed that the empty beer can would lead to a bumper-to-bumper search" of the truck, Rempel wrote.

"There is nothing in the legislation that makes it an offence to transport empty liquor containers."

Rempel wrote the officer could have "easily obtained a search warrant" to search the truck if a single beer can was enough cause for suspicion.

Rempel also said other factors — including the inactive licence plate and expired driver's licence, as well as the lack of vehicle registration — should have "credibly raised suspicions" and triggered a drug-trafficking investigation.

Instead, the officer proceeded with the arrest for the expired licence — a Highway Traffic Act charge.

"What likely happened here is the arresting officer made a decision to dress up a drug investigation in the clothing of a routine [Highway Traffic Act] stop," wrote Rempel.

"This also explains the otherwise baffling decision of the arresting officer to arrest [Neubuhr] on an HTA charge without telling him why he was being arrested."

Officers' actions 'reckless': judge

Rempel ruled the actions of the officers were not minor missteps, but were closer to "the end of the spectrum where there has been an intentional, wilful or reckless disregard to the charter rights of an accused person" — specifically, freedom from unreasonable search or seizure.

The judge therefore ruled the drugs and cash seized could not be used as evidence, and the Crown subsequently stayed all charges against Neubuhr.

"This kind of conduct by police officers must be rebuked and this court must disassociate itself from this kind of conduct," Rempel wrote.

In an emailed statement, acting Brandon police Chief Randy Lewis said he has not yet reviewed the decision, but said the police service "strives to provide up to date training to our officers tasked with making difficult investigative decisions in the field."

"If there are lessons to be learned in this situation we will take advantage of them to improve our service," he wrote.