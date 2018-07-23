'Community in crisis': Drugs fuelling increase in crime, Winnipeg police chief says

Drugs, particularly the growing use of methamphetamine, are fuelling crime in Winnipeg and putting a huge strain on city services, says police Chief Danny Symth.

Violent crime is up seven per cent over 2016, and was 10 per cent higher last year than the city's five-year average, the Winnipeg Police Service's annual report says.

In addition, property crime has increased nine per cent and drug crime has risen 15 per cent over last year, the report says.

Smyth said one-third of all homicides in the city in 2017 were directly related to illicit drugs, specifically methamphetamine.

The growing use of methamphetamine is not only exhausting police resources, but straining health care, addictions treatment centres, and even affecting city transit, Smyth said during a news conference Monday morning.

"This is a community in crisis," he said.

A graphic released by the police service shows police have seen possession charges for meth increase 890 per cent since 2012.

A graphic released by the Winnipeg Police Service shows key crime statistics from 2017. (Winnipeg Police Service )

"Sadly, not a week goes by where I don't speak with a parent who's begging me to arrest their child for meth use because it's the only way they can access treatment or ensure their safety," Smyth said.

"This is tragic."

The Winnipeg Police Service has dedicated more officers to focus on fighting the illicit drug trade, he said.

But he sees gaps in programming that need to be addressed, he said.

In particular, the city needs more services to get people stabilized when they quit using so they can enter a treatment program, and more programs for people who want to out of gangs.