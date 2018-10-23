Meth, cocaine, heroin, and weapons seized in Winnipeg drug busts

Eight people have been charged in connection to two police busts that resulted in the seizure of a variety of drugs, a sawed-off shotgun, a Taser, and $18,000 in cash.

One of those arrested includes a 46-year-old woman that police say was a dial-a-dealer.

Const. Rob Carver said police became aware of her in September 2018 and launched an investigation that led to an arrest on Saturday.

The woman was found carrying crack cocaine rocks, Percocet pills, and $685 in cash when she was arrested.

Her arrest prompted the search of a home on Redwood Avenue, off Artillery Street, in the city's North End. There, police seized more crack cocaine as well as powder cocaine, a sawed-off shotgun, cell phones, and $1,655 in cash.



Three men and two women, ranging in age from 20 to 47, have been charged with drug trafficking, proceeds of crime and firearms-related offences. The 46-year-old woman is charged with drug trafficking, proceeds of crime and possession of a controlled substance.

"I've stood up here before and talked over the last number of months, as have my colleagues, on the rash of drugs in the city, very specifically methamphetamine. We're certainly seeing some additional drugs showing up with a lot of frequency — cocaine as well as, lately, heroin," Carver told reporters at news conference on Tuesday.

"All of those drugs are typically moved at street level through dial-a-dealer relationships."

The other drug bust came Monday at a hotel on Wellington Avenue, near the airport.

A 43-year-old man was stopped as he was leaving the hotel and found to be in possession of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as $15,560 in cash and a Taser.

A search of a hotel room turned up instruments used to cook cocaine powder into crack cocaine, police said.

The man has been charged with multiple drug and weapons offences.

A 32-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with drug possession and failure to comply with prior court conditions.

Police estimate the total value of drugs seized from both busts to be more than $28,000.