RCMP seize cocaine, Percocet from passenger on flight from Winnipeg

A man flying from Winnipeg to the remote Manitoba community of Island Lake was caught with cocaine and Percocet pills that were destined to be sold, RCMP say.

RCMP seized three large packages containing 140 grams of cocaine and 100 Percocet pills from a man on a flight from Winnipeg to Island Lake. (Submitted by RCMP)

The 26-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation was arrested Wednesday on a commercial flight.

Officers seized three large packages containing 140 grams of cocaine and 100 Percocet pills.

He is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg.

"Those who produce and traffic illicit drugs destroy lives, homes, and communities," the RCMP said in a news release, and the Mounties are "fully committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their fullest extent."

