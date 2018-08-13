Pair arrested with thousands in opioids, other drugs, police say

Two people from Kenora face numerous drug trafficking charges after they were arrested with close to $7,000 worth of drugs, including various opioids, on Saturday afternoon, Winnipeg police say​.

Officers came across a 29-year-old man and 26-year-old woman standing beside a parked car in the area of Sargent Avenue and Furby Street at about 1 p.m.

As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a canister of bear spray and a knife inside. At that point, the two were taken into custody.

When officers searched the vehicle, they also found:

43 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $6,450).

2 fentanyl tablets (estimated street value of $160).

14 Percocet tablets (estimated street value of $20).

12 clonazepam pills (estimated street value of $60).

4 temazepam pills (estimated street value of $40).

9 hydromorphone pills (estimated street value of $300).

5 grams of marijuana (estimated street value of $50).

1.26 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $20).

3 mobile phones.

Packaging materials.

$1,160 in Canadian currency.

The two are being held in custody.

