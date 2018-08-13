Pair arrested with thousands in opioids, other drugs, police say
Two people from Kenora face numerous drug trafficking charges after they were arrested with close to $7,000 worth of drugs, including various opioids, on Saturday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.
Police also found bear spray and a knife
Officers came across a 29-year-old man and 26-year-old woman standing beside a parked car in the area of Sargent Avenue and Furby Street at about 1 p.m.
As officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a canister of bear spray and a knife inside. At that point, the two were taken into custody.
When officers searched the vehicle, they also found:
- 43 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $6,450).
- 2 fentanyl tablets (estimated street value of $160).
- 14 Percocet tablets (estimated street value of $20).
- 12 clonazepam pills (estimated street value of $60).
- 4 temazepam pills (estimated street value of $40).
- 9 hydromorphone pills (estimated street value of $300).
- 5 grams of marijuana (estimated street value of $50).
- 1.26 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $20).
- 3 mobile phones.
- Packaging materials.
- $1,160 in Canadian currency.
The two are being held in custody.
