Drug busts lead to 7 arrests in Winnipeg

A pair of drug busts this week in Winnipeg led to the seizure of marijuana, meth, cocaine, magic mushrooms, knives and a gun.

Four men, age 35, 37, 38 and 47, are charged with multiple offences, including weapon possession, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to comply with prior court orders.

They were arrested Tuesday afternoon after members of the police service's street crime unit stopped a vehicle on Sargent Avenue in the West End.

The following were seized from the vehicle:

Seven cellphones.

.177-calibre pellet gun with the look and feel of a real revolver.

Plastic hockey mask.

Digital scale.

Three baggies of marijuana, weighing six grams.

Two grams of meth.

$1,300 cash.

Drug packaging material

Later the same day, a 29-year-old man and two women, age 23 and 26, were charged after police searched a home on Polson Avenue between Arlington and Salter streets, in the North End.

Inside, officers found and seized the following:

14 grams of cocaine.

270 grams of marijuana.

30 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

30 grams of cannabis oil.

$3,000 cash.

All three are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Three children were also found in the residence but police did not have any information about what happened to them as a result.