Police seize $1.5 million worth of illicit cocaine in drug trafficking bust
Suspects caught mid-transaction at gas bar, police say
Police have seized close to 20 kilograms of cocaine, with a potential street value of over $1.5 million, and 20 pounds of illicit marijuana after a five-month investigation into a drug trafficking cell.
The Winnipeg Police Service's guns and gangs unit in October started investigating a group they suspected of bringing multiple shipments of illicit drugs into Winnipeg, Insp. Max Waddell said at a news conference Thursday.
Investigators identified two suspects, one from Winnipeg and one who regularly travelled through the city.
On Sunday, two suspects were arrested at a gas bar on Portage Avenue, near Assiniboia Downs, allegedly while they were carrying out a transaction.
Police seized 15 kilograms of cocaine from a semi-trailer at the gas bar, Waddell said.
The cocaine has a potential street value of $1,520,000, while the marijuana has a potential street value of $90,600, police said.
A 42-year-old man from Winnipeg faces possession for the purpose of trafficking charges, while a 36-year-old man from Abbotsford, B.C., faces multiple trafficking and possession charges.
Both are being held in custody.
