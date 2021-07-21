2 men die in separate drownings in western Manitoba

Two men are dead after drowning in separate incidents in western Manitoba over the past week.

RCMP were called just before 9 p.m. on July 15 to Reston Lake after a 39-year-old man went missing while swimming with family members.

The family was together in the water but when everyone got out, the man was no longer there, police said. After searching for him, the family called RCMP.

The Reston fire department, RCMP, Manitoba First Nations Police Service and a fire department and rescue team from Virden and Oak Lake searched the water and surrounding area.

The man's body was located under the surface of the water after a couple of hours and brought to shore where he was pronounced dead.

Reston is south of Virden and near the border with Saskatchewan, about 280 km west of Winnipeg.

Then around 4:30 p.m. on July 20, RCMP received a report of a possible drowning at the Kenton Reservoir near the Kenton campground in the Rural Municipality of Wallace-Woodworth.

Officers were told a 52-year-old man had been seen swimming alone but people had been watching him. They left and came back about a half hour later to find him gone, though his vehicle and dog were still there.

RCMP immediately began searching the shore as well as the water. After several hours the man had still not been found so the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was called in and used an underwater remote-controlled vehicle to search.

The man's body was located and brought to shore.

The Kenton Reservoir is about 60 kilometres northeast of Reston.

There have been a number of drownings this summer as temperatures have soared across southern Manitoba.