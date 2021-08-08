52-year-old Winnipeg man drowns in West Hawk Lake: RCMP

The body of a 52-year-old man was recovered from West Hawk Lake early Sunday morning after he went under the night before, RCMP say.

Police were called to the lake on Saturday at about 6:40 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Police were told that two men — a 51 and 52-year-old from Winnipeg — had jumped off a pontoon to swim in the lake and immediately had difficulty in the water.

Onlookers threw life jackets to the men, but the 52-year-old couldn't reach the life jacket in time.

He was seen going under the water and never resurfaced.

Local RCMP worked with Manitoba Conservation and the local fire department to search the water in the area but were unable to find the man.

The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) conducted an underwater search through the night.



The body of the 52-year-old was recovered from the water at a depth of 44 metres (145 feet) at about 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, HEART said in a social media post.