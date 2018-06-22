Woman, 64, dies after Pukatawagan Lake drowning

A 64-year-old woman has died after going for a late-night swim at Pukatawagan Lake, RCMP say.

Police responded to a report of a body in the lake, more than 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on June 21 around 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, community members had pulled the body of a woman from the water.

The woman, who lived in Pukatawagan, was last seen swimming in the lake late at night on June 20.

Police are investigating the drowning.

It's the second drowning reported by Manitoba police this month.

A four-year-old boy died on June 12 after being swept under the water at Gods River in Shamattawa First Nation while swimming with friends.

